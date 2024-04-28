Addison Advisors LLC Has $4.24 Million Position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF comprises 1.6% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

CGW traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 23,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,923. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.63. The firm has a market cap of $980.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $55.97.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

