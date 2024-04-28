Addison Advisors LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Addison Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,771,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,024,000. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,206,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,475,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,905.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 124,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after buying an additional 123,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 265,591 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

