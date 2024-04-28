Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Buys 2,570 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jentner Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 314,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after acquiring an additional 69,134 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,222,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,222,000 after acquiring an additional 39,842 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 519,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 27,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,186,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,708,000 after acquiring an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.24. 1,372,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

