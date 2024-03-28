Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) is Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,166 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,367 shares during the period. Electronic Arts makes up 0.5% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 14.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,395 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $408,084,000 after purchasing an additional 389,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,385 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,086,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,388 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.85. 504,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,984. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.95, for a total transaction of $137,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,932,541.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $326,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,160,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.