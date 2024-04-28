Addison Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Addison Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCQ. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 24,852 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 221,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 407,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.09. The company had a trading volume of 521,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.12. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

