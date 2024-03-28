Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,988,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,176,000 after buying an additional 199,629 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 553,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,727,000 after acquiring an additional 87,280 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,395,000 after acquiring an additional 803,341 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,666,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $58.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.59%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.90.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

