Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.32

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 55958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Embecta Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a market cap of $742.78 million, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.15. Embecta had a net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $277.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Embecta Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Embecta’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Embecta

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Embecta by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Embecta by 1,254.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Embecta by 187.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Embecta by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.