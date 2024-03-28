Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Down 3% Following Insider Selling

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) dropped 3% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 11,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 135,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.
Specifically, COO Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Anish Patel sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $140,838.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 593,318 shares of company stock worth $8,983,658. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $745.31 million, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
