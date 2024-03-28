West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 59,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $794,000. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Intel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 123,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.48.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $44.43. 17,291,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,744,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $42.01. The company has a market cap of $187.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.87, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

