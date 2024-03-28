First Pacific Financial Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,749,602,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after buying an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $770,000,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IEFA stock opened at $74.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.20. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

