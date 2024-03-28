Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CEO Craig Warren Peters Sells 155,515 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 155,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $685,821.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,251.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Getty Images Stock Performance

GETY stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GETY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GETY

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.