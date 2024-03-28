Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CEO Craig Warren Peters Sells 155,515 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 155,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $685,821.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,251.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Getty Images Stock Performance
GETY stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 106.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GETY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.
About Getty Images
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
