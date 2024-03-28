Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Short Interest Up 275.2% in March

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 275.2% from the February 29th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belfer Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HG opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $16.35.

Several research analysts have commented on HG shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.

