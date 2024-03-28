Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Short Interest Up 275.2% in March

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a growth of 275.2% from the February 29th total of 21,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Hamilton Insurance Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belfer Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $748,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of HG opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34. Hamilton Insurance Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $16.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Report on Hamilton Insurance Group
Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile
Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property treaty reinsurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation, crisis management, financial lines, marine and energy, multiline specialty, and satellite reinsurance.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Insurance Group
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Deep Value With Nowhere to Go But Up
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Delta Airline’s Put Option Activity Isn’t Bad News
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Krispy Kreme’s Sweet Deal: McDonald’s Partnership Sparks Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.