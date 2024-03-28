Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.94. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $20.31.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $59.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.43 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

