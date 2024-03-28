Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Announces $0.45 Dividend

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th.

Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTIBP opened at $15.71 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.51.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

About Healthcare Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.