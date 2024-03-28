IFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 82,444 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 524.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,480 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,031,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,598,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,987,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,474,000 after acquiring an additional 708,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,599,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCQ opened at $19.23 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.