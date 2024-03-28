IFG Advisory LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 173.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 102.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 61,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $56.06 on Thursday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $59.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

