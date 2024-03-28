SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 248,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 20,942 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $470,000.

SPIB stock opened at $32.73 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $32.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

