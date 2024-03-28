Insider Buying: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Major Shareholder Buys $5,754,316.48 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,295,155.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.
- On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.
- On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.
Liberty Live Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $43.69 on Thursday. Liberty Live Group has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $43.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56.
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
