Insider Selling: Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$166,500.00.
Pollard Banknote Stock Down 3.5 %
PBL stock opened at C$34.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.81. Pollard Banknote Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$22.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The company has a market cap of C$918.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.63.
Pollard Banknote Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Pollard Banknote’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pollard Banknote
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pollard Banknote
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.