Insider Selling: Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL) Senior Officer Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$166,500.00.

Pollard Banknote Stock Down 3.5 %

PBL stock opened at C$34.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.81. Pollard Banknote Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$22.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$37.75. The company has a market cap of C$918.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Pollard Banknote Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Pollard Banknote’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PBL shares. Cormark increased their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Acumen Capital increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming Systems, and Retail segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.