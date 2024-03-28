Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CRO Sells $144,600.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CRO Leah F. Belsky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 903,282 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,457.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR stock opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.15. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.52.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth about $31,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 187.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Further Reading

