Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells 47,522 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider 2020 Irrevocable Trust For Ben sold 47,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,429,936.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,152.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Vertex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -306.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.63. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.76.
Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.44 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on VERX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vertex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.
View Our Latest Research Report on VERX
About Vertex
Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.
