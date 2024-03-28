Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invivyd from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Invivyd Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Invivyd stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $440.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.60. Invivyd has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $5.20.

In other news, major shareholder Adimab, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $19,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,687,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,667,228.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invivyd by 187,270.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,327,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,904 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invivyd during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Invivyd Company Profile

Invivyd, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is adintrevimab, a neutralizing antibody that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus disease, as well as developing monoclonal antibody candidates, including VYD222 and VYD224, which provides neutralizing protection against SARS-CoV-2.

