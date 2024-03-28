iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Purchased by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $117.38. 98,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,662. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.45 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day moving average of $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

