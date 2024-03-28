Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,356 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.26. The stock had a trading volume of 80,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.77. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.