iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by ACT Wealth Management LLC

ACT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

EEM stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.12.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.