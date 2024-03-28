ACT Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

ACT Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $337.68 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.56 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.71. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

