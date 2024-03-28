Noble Family Wealth LLC Sells 237 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Noble Family Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day moving average is $96.37. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

