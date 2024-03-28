Noble Family Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Noble Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,758,000 after purchasing an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $262,183,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $155.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $155.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

