Jacobs & Co. CA Has $16.43 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jacobs & Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,776,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.33.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $168.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.34. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.03 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

