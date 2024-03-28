Jacobs & Co. CA Reduces Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,185 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BUD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,246 shares during the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth about $96,594,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3,774.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,197,204 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $65,775,000 after buying an additional 1,166,304 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,367,287 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $573,311,000 after buying an additional 1,077,724 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth about $38,876,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

NYSE:BUD opened at $60.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $51.66 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

