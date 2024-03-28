Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 138.2% in March

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the February 29th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KGFHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

