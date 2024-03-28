Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Short Interest Up 138.2% in March

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a growth of 138.2% from the February 29th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 775,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KGFHY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $6.53.
