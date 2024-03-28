Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Short Interest Update

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a growth of 510.5% from the February 29th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Kutcho Copper Price Performance
OTCMKTS:KCCFF opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Kutcho Copper has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.
Kutcho Copper Company Profile
