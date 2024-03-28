LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $11.60 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR traded down $1.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 48,199,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,426,305. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

