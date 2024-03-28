ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Down 31.1% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 25.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. ERC20 has a market cap of $187.08 million and $13,299.93 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded down 31.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00015813 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00022532 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002026 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00013271 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,673.47 or 0.99898189 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000079 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.56 or 0.00142149 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.17403042 USD and is up 27.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $40,760.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

