LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Down 44.0% in March

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the February 29th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm began coverage on LeddarTech in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on LeddarTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

LeddarTech Price Performance

NASDAQ LDTC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.86. 5,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. LeddarTech has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that LeddarTech will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LeddarTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd bought a new position in LeddarTech during the 4th quarter worth $5,263,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in LeddarTech during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LeddarTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

See Also

