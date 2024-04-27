Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447,710 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,192,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Genpact by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 154,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Genpact by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 447,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 70,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Price Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

