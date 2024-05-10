Ethereum Achieves Market Cap of $363.43 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $363.43 billion and $10.32 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for $3,025.91 or 0.04804194 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.72 or 0.00056706 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011933 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00014411 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,107,310 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

