SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $161.15 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.11. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $19.33.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class and growing mixed-use portfolio featuring 191 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $12.0 billion in assets and owns 35.0 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail and first-class office properties with 98.5% in place and committed occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

