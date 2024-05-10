Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.96% and a negative return on equity of 119.46%. The company had revenue of $115.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $58,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $58,338.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock valued at $732,930. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Stories

