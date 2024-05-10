Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Makes New $890,000 Investment in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in ICU Medical by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,938 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 341.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $77,731.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ICU Medical news, COO Christian B. Voigtlander sold 13,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $1,458,105.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $77,731.57. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,262 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI opened at $106.38 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.28 and a 52-week high of $210.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.49 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.39. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $587.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.77 million. Analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

