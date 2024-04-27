Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,231 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $17,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total value of $2,004,212.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 79,472 shares of company stock worth $31,779,805. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $449.57.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $409.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $279.85 and a twelve month high of $440.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $418.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.77. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

