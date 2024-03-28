Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $5.09 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and approximately $23.99 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,801,606 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,794,934.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00626424 USD and is down -1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $48.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.