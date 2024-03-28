Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Lowell Farms Stock Down 1.9 %
LOWLF stock traded down C$0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.15. 17,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. Lowell Farms has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.39.
