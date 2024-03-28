Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Lowell Farms Stock Down 1.9 %

LOWLF stock traded down C$0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.15. 17,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,241. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.22. Lowell Farms has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.39.

About Lowell Farms

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Lowell 35s, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Humble Flower, and Original Pot Company brands.

