M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Trading Up 5.9%

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.21 and last traded at $138.02. Approximately 133,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 262,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush cut shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M/I Homes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,313,000 after purchasing an additional 95,437 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 47,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

