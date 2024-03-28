Navcoin (NAV) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $27,392.33 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00111110 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00017750 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002809 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000194 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000034 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

