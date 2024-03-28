nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $126-127 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $128.83 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-0.640 EPS.

nCino Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $36.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCNO. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on nCino from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of nCino from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $27,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider April Rieger sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.66, for a total value of $44,763.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,731.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,935 shares of company stock worth $1,069,845. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nCino

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in nCino by 36.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in nCino in the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in nCino by 682.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in nCino by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,691,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,654 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

