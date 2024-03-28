Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $605.45. 847,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,185. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $579.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $262.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.62 and a 12 month high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.