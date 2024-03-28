Parisi Gray Wealth Management Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 21,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 52,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,953,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFA traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,567,797. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.68 and a 12 month high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

