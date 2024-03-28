Northstar Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD opened at $204.25 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $204.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

