Northstar Advisory Group LLC Sells 204 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northstar Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.1% of Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northstar Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 43,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 48,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 158,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $115.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $458.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.98 and a 200 day moving average of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.